King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly still upset over his younger son Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’, a royal expert has claimed, saying the monarch was ‘subtly punishing’ the Duke of Sussex.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe further claimed that King Charles only communicates to Prince Harry through palace aides.

Duncan told The Sun, per GB News: "It appears that King Charles’ approach towards Harry now is business as usual - ‘if you want to see me you need to make an appointment’."

The royal commentator went on to say, “Harry will have to get past the grey suits and jump through hoops to talk to his father.

"It's very standoffish but I think that's a way that the king is subtly punishing his son."

Larcombe also explained the reason saying Prince Harry said some ‘deeply hurtful’ things about Camilla, and yet “the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly.”