Saturday, October 07, 2023
Al-Aqsa Flood: Lebanon's Hezbollah applauds Hamas 'heroic operation' against Israel

Members of Hezbollah salute during the funeral of three fighters killed in combat in Syria in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh. — AFP/File
Lebanon's Hezbollah Saturday praised the Palestinian organisation Hamas' "heroic operation", in which it launched air, sea, and land attack on Israel.

Israel said it was at war with Hamas following the surprise dawn attack from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

"Hezbollah congratulates the resisting Palestinian people," the Lebanese movement said in a statement, hailing Hamas and its armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, for the "large-scale, heroic operation".

Hezbollah said its leadership was following the developments and "in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance at home and abroad".

In 2006 Hezbollah and Israel fought a 34-day war that left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas took power.

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year.

In its statement, Hezbollah said the Hamas operation in Israel was a "response to the continued crimes of the occupation and the continued assault on holy sites."

The group also said the Hamas operation was "a message to the Arab and Muslim world and the entire international community, especially those seeking normalisation".

