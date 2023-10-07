 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Reuters

Biden says US ready to offer 'support' to Israel after Hamas attack

By
Reuters

Saturday, October 07, 2023

US President Joe Biden (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. — AFP/File
US President Joe Biden (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. — AFP/File

  • Biden warns other hostile groups from taking advantage of situation.
  • US President assures support to Israel following Hamas attacks.
  • At least 100 Israelis killed, 198 Palestinians martyred so far.

United States President Joe Biden, during his telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, assured of "appropriate means of support" to Israel following Hamas' attack on Saturday.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched 5,000 rockets into Israel from Gaza, followed by gunmen infiltrating areas in the southern region of the country as part of its "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".

"The United States was ready to offer all appropriate means of support" to Israel after an attack from pro-Iran group Hamas," the US president said.

The two leaders — who met in New York last month despite strained relations — spoke on the phone as the number of casualties from Hamas' attack according to Israel's N12 News soared to 100.

Defending Israel's right to "defend itself", Biden warned any other party hostile to Israel from taking advantage of the volatile situation.

"The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," he said.

The attack comes amid efforts by Biden and his team to negotiate a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia and a US-Saudi defense pact.

Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian health ministry, there were "198 martyrs and 1,610 wounded with different injuries" in the conflict after Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

There are also reports of several Israeli citizens taken captive by Hamas fighters.

The Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source said but provided no further details. In a briefing with reporters, an Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would meet top security officials in the coming hours and Gallant authorised the call-up of reservists.

More From World:

Hamas 'capture' senior Israeli commander during operation

Hamas 'capture' senior Israeli commander during operation
Al-Aqsa Storm: Hamas attack kills 200 Israelis; Tel Aviv's air strikes martyr 198 Palestinians

Al-Aqsa Storm: Hamas attack kills 200 Israelis; Tel Aviv's air strikes martyr 198 Palestinians
Hezbollah says Hamas attack message for Arab nations seeking normalisation with Israel

Hezbollah says Hamas attack message for Arab nations seeking normalisation with Israel
In pictures: Fire and blood as Hamas-Israel 'war' rages on

In pictures: Fire and blood as Hamas-Israel 'war' rages on
Al- Aqsa Storm: How Hamas surprise attack became 'historic failure' for Israeli intelligence

Al- Aqsa Storm: How Hamas surprise attack became 'historic failure' for Israeli intelligence
WATCH: Lebanese celebrate Hamas attack on Israel by distributing sweets video

WATCH: Lebanese celebrate Hamas attack on Israel by distributing sweets
'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm': What is Hamas?

'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm': What is Hamas?
WATCH: Palestinians celebrate on top of 'destroyed Israeli tank' video

WATCH: Palestinians celebrate on top of 'destroyed Israeli tank'
TRIPLE QUAKE: After Mexico, Afghanistan seisms, Papua New Guinea also struck by 6.7 earthquake

TRIPLE QUAKE: After Mexico, Afghanistan seisms, Papua New Guinea also struck by 6.7 earthquake
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills at least one, injures dozens in Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills at least one, injures dozens in Afghanistan
World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Six suspects in Ecuador election candidate's assassination murdered in prison

Six suspects in Ecuador election candidate's assassination murdered in prison