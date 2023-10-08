US calls for calm, stability as Israeli occupied forces suffer unprecedented blow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Mexico's Foreign Minister at the National Palace in Mexico City, on October 5, 2023. — AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Palestine to restore stability in the region after the Hamas freedom fighters carried out a massive strike against Israel from Gaza, killing at least 250 Israelis and injuring over 1,500.

The attack commenced early Saturday when the fighters caught the occupied Israeli forces by surprise, firing 5,000 rockets alongside breaching the fences and entering the occupied areas.

Soon after the massive surprise attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Palestine saying that Hamas had made a "grave mistake."



The attack marked a considerable infiltration by Hamas fighters into Israel from Gaza marking it one of the most serious responses against Tel Aviv's continued oppression against the innocent Palestinians in years.

In Gaza, people rushed to buy supplies in anticipation of days of conflict ahead. Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

Rockets fired from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence missile system on October 7, 2023. — AFP

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said, adding that "5,000 rockets were fired."

The last major flare-up between Israel and Hamas was a 10-day war in 2021.

“The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank,” according to the State Department late Saturday.

Blinken reiterated the US' "unequivocal condemnation of the attacks by Hamas against Israel" and called on "all leadership in the region to condemn them", a spokesperson said.

Israel in state of war against Palestine

"Our enemy will pay type of a price which it has never known,” Israeli PM Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding that "his country is in a war that it will win."

Speaking to Israel N12 News, a woman said gunmen had infiltrated her house and tried to open the bomb shelter where she was hiding.

Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said Hamas had "launched a war against the State of Israel". Israeli "troops are fighting against the enemy at every location," he said.

Members of the occupied Israeli security forces walk along a debris-strewn street in Tel Aviv, after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. — AFP

The Israeli military said its forces were operating inside Gaza but gave no details.

Hamas media displayed videos showing bodies of Israeli soldiers brought into Gaza by fighters. It was also revealed that armed Palestinians were inside Israeli homes, touring towns in jeeps in the occupied areas.

Palestinian media also reported that a number of Israelis had been taken captive by fighters and Hamas media circulated video footage apparently showing a destroyed Israeli tank.

The Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source said but provided no further details. In a briefing with reporters, an Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would meet top security officials in the coming hours and Gallant authorised the call-up of reservists.