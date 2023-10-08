Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

Olivia Rodrigo treats American Express cardholders with a pleasant surprise as the popstar will perform a solo concert for them exclusively on Monday before kicking off her GUTS tour.



Expressing her excitement for the concert, titled “An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo,” the Vampire singer said,“I’ve been excited by the response to GUTS, and I can’t wait to perform live for my fans.”

The press release continued, “Partnering with American Express for my GUTS world tour, the GUTS Gallery pop-up experiences, and now this intimate performance for my fans means so much. Since we’re making the show available on my YouTube during Member Week, Livies around the world can get a sneak preview of what’s to come on tour!”

As part of AMEx’s third annual Member Week, the proceeds of the show—tickets start at $25—will go to Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good nonprofit as well, and the performance will be uploaded on the megastar’s YouTube channel, per Billboard.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s GUTS world tour is set to roll out on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., and is scheduled to continue till Aug. 14 back in Los Angeles.