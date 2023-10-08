 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show
Olivia Rodrigo to treat American Express cardholders with live show

Olivia Rodrigo treats American Express cardholders with a pleasant surprise as the popstar will perform a solo concert for them exclusively on Monday before kicking off her GUTS tour.

Expressing her excitement for the concert, titled “An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo,” the Vampire singer said,“I’ve been excited by the response to GUTS, and I can’t wait to perform live for my fans.”

The press release continued, “Partnering with American Express for my GUTS world tour, the GUTS Gallery pop-up experiences, and now this intimate performance for my fans means so much. Since we’re making the show available on my YouTube during Member Week, Livies around the world can get a sneak preview of what’s to come on tour!”

As part of AMEx’s third annual Member Week, the proceeds of the show—tickets start at $25—will go to Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good nonprofit as well, and the performance will be uploaded on the megastar’s YouTube channel, per Billboard.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s GUTS world tour is set to roll out on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., and is scheduled to continue till Aug. 14 back in Los Angeles. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch

Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch
21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA

21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA
David Beckham leaves female fans in frenzy at Qatar Grand Prix

David Beckham leaves female fans in frenzy at Qatar Grand Prix
Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title

Prince Harry can only get himself ‘so far’ with royal title
'Napoleon' filmmaker Ridley Scott shares shocking director's cut length

'Napoleon' filmmaker Ridley Scott shares shocking director's cut length
Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'

Prince Harry suggested 'Rich' Brit' neighbourhood in California for 'UK fix'
Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits video

Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits
Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set

Kim Zolciak gets flirty with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks at ‘The Surreal Life’ set
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ about aging body: ‘It just sucks’ video

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ about aging body: ‘It just sucks’
Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update

Angelina Jolie's new film gets promising update
Meghan Markle is failing to create even a spark

Meghan Markle is failing to create even a spark
Ben Affleck’s ‘shocking confession’ to Jennifer Garner about wife Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck’s ‘shocking confession’ to Jennifer Garner about wife Jennifer Lopez