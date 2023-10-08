 
pakistan
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

Forces gun down terrorist involved in targeting civilians, LEAs in North Waziristan: ISPR

By
Zarmeen Zehra

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Picture showing some Pakistan Army soldiers — ISPR website
  • Terrorist "Azeem Ullah" involved in attacks on security forces.
  • Weapon and ammunition recovered from the terrorist: ISPR.
  • Locals appreciate operation; security forces sanitise the area.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday gunned down a terrorist  —involved in targeting civilians — in North Waziristan's Razmak area, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

"On 7 October, in an intense fire exchange between own troops and terrorists in the general area Razmak, North Waziristan District," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the intense fire exchange between security forces and the terrorist "Azeem Ullah" alias "Ghazi" was neutralised, the ISPR added. The militant was involved in terrorist activities targeting security forces and innocent civilians, it also said.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitisation of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," the ISPR added.

The development comes as earlier, two terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the general area Zerber in Balochistan's Kech district on Saturday.

Large quantities of equipment and explosives” were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession and were involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies, the military's media wing reported.

