Prince William avoided 'pressure' wedding to Kate for sake of Princess Diana

Prince William decided to marry Kate Middleton after a lot of deliberation, says expert.



Royal author Katie Nicholl touches upon her views on the reason William took 11 years to propose to Kate.

She wrote: "He was aware his father had been pressured into marrying Diana because she was deemed the suitable bride.



"He was reluctant to bow to similar pressure and vowed not to be hurried at the altar. He made his feelings clear, telling a journalist in an off-guard moment that he had no plans of getting married any time soon,” adds Katie.

According to RSVP live, Kate was always branded ‘lucky’ to be dating William during the early stages of their romance to which she replied: “He's lucky to have me."