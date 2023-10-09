 
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian ‘annoyed’ at ‘dishonest’ Kanye West over his marriage confirmation

Kim Kardashian reportedly has had enough of her former husband Kanye West's “dishonesty” after news of his marriage to Bianca Censori was confirmed.

The reality TV megastar is said to be “annoyed” at the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, after it was revealed that he legally tied the knot just a month after his divorce was finalized from Kim.

However, The Kardashians star's annoyance does not mean she misses him but it is rather related to business, claimed an expert.

A celebrity psychic and body language expert told The Mirror, "Kim is certainly annoyed over the revelation that Kanye is married to his new lady, but the reasons are not at all romantic."

Analyzing Tarot cards for Kanye, Bianca and Kim, Inbaal Honigman said it all "reveals that all three are each fighting their demons, but what keeps them united is business, not pleasure.”

"Interestingly, Kim's card in relation to Kanye is the 7 of Cups, a harsh card of deception and overwhelming emotions, she has had just about enough of his dishonesty,” she added.

"The Tarot card connecting Kim and Kanye is the 8 of Disks, which is a card of hard work, they may still have some business interests together.”

She went on to allege that Kim does not want to be associated to Kanye anymore, however, when it comes to business, her rules change.

“That's all the California beauty wants from her ex-husband, that he should honour their business arrangements," the expert added. 

