Monday, October 09, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get a great new opportunity

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will arrive in New York tomorrow, October 10, where the royal couple will host their first ever in-person Archewell Foundation event.

During the event, "The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" at Hudson Yards, they will meet parents who have suffered tragic losses in connection to social media on World Mental Health Day.

The major event will be their first in-person since launching Archewell Foundation after they quit royal duties back in 2020.

Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson has said, “The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families".

Commenting over Meghan and Harry first-ever in-person event, the Daily Express quoted PR expert Jane Owen as saying that she believes it will provide a great opportunity for the California-based royal couple.

The PR expert said: "I'm extremely glad to see that they are stepping up and showing up for this event.

"Their attendance brings a huge amount of national and international attention to an extremely important cause."

Jane Owen told the Mirror, that the event will certainly help improve Harry and Meghan's reputation as they commit to their promises. 

In Hollywood, that is a "big deal", she concluded.

