Operation Al-Aqsa Flood: Israel fears 'infiltration' from Lebanon

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. — Reuters
With Israel at war against Palestinian group Hamas, its military on Monday decided to deoply soldiers against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon, which a local radio station said appeared to have taken place in the central part of the countries' border.

Tensions in Israel's north have surged as it battles Palestinian Hamas gunmen who staged a mass infiltration from the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

"A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area," the military said in a statement.

Israel's Army Radio gave the location as near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra.

