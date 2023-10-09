 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Rebecca Loos breaks silence on claims she defamed David Beckham

Monday, October 09, 2023

Rebecca Loos, the Dutch glamor model, made headlines in 2004 when she claimed to have had an affair with David Beckham.

Recently, in the wake of the BECKHAM docuseries, questions about these allegations resurfaced, leading to a flood of cruel messages from online trolls.

In response to the doubts raised about her affair claims, Rebecca offered a cryptic reply.

Some commenters questioned the authenticity of her story, with one person stating, "Nowhere have I seen an admittance that the story was true."

Another commenter defended her, saying, "if it wasn’t true, then they would have sued for defamation."

Rebecca gave her response by "liking" the comment and responding with a prayer hands emoji.

The harsh criticism on social media prompted Rebecca's followers to send her words of support.

In her Instagram comments, one person wrote, "Hope you're ok in light of everything sweetheart, and sincerely hope everyone is kind to you these days xxx." Rebecca replied with a simple love heart emoji. 

Rebecca Loos sent shockwaves through Beckham in 2004 when she claimed he had an affair with her in 2003 when she was his personal assistant. David opened up about her claims in his Netflix documentary Beckham. 

