Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Complete List of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October

Complete List of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October  

Netflix is set to enthrall its users with a slew of binge worthy movies, shows, documentaries, and miniseries, in the month of October.

Add these shows, available in multiple genres, including romance, thriller, sci-fi, Action & Adventure, comedy, anime etc., to your must-watch list and enjoy all month long.

Here's the list of shows coming to Netflix in October.

• 60 Days In (Season 4)

• A Beautiful Mind

• American Beauty

• Backdraft

• Casper

• Catch Me If You Can

• Cinderella Man

• Colombiana

• Drake & Josh (Season 1-3)

• Dune 2021

• Elysium

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall

• Gladiator

• Hot Tub Time Machine

• Kung Fu Panda

• Love Actually

• Margot at the Wedding

• Miss Juneteenth

• Mission: Impossible

• Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

• Mission: Impossible II

• Mission: Impossible III

• My Best Friend’s Wedding

• Role Models

• Runaway Bride

• Saving Private Ryan

• Scarface

• Sex and the City 2

• Sex and the City: The Movie

• The Adventures of Tintin

• The Amazing Spider-Man

• The Amazing Spider-Man 2

• The Firm

• The House Bunny

• The Little Rascals (1994)

• War of the Worlds

• Strawberry Shortcake and the Best of Berry Bog

• Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then

• Beckham (Limited Series)

• Race to the Summit

• Keys to the Heart

• Lupin (Part 3)

• Everything Now (Season 1)

• Khufiya

• A Deadly Invitation

• Ballerina

• Fair Play

• Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1)

• K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan

• Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1)

• After

• Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

• October 10

• Last One Standing (Season 2)

• DI4RIES (Season 2, Part 1)

• Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1)

• Once Upon a Star

• Pact of Silence (Season 1)

• It Follows

• The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)

• Good Night World (Season 1)

• LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1, New Episodes)

• Deliver Us from Evil

• The Conference

• Ijogbon

• Spy Kids

• Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

• Spy Kids 3: Game Over

• Camp Courage

• Oggy Oggy (Season 3)

• The Devil on Trial

• I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1)

• Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

• Silver Linings Playbook

• Kaala Paani

• Bodies (Limited Series)

• Neon (Season 1)

• Crypto Boy

• Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)

• Crashing Eid (Season 1)

• American Ninja Warrior (Season 12 and 13)

• Ghost Hunters (Season 8 and 9)

• Old Dads

• Creature (Limited Series)

• Surviving Paradise (Season 1)

• Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

• Doona! (Season 1)

• Elite (Season 7)

• Disco Inferno

• Flashback

• Kandasamys: The Baby

• Big Mouth (Season 7)

• Princess Power (Season 2)

• Get Gotti

• Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

• The Family Business (Season 1-4)

• Minions

• Life on our Planet 

• Absolute Beginners

• Burning Betrayal

• The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 3)

• Pluto (Season 1)

• Pain Hustlers

• Sister Death

• TORE (Season 1)

• Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film

• Castaway Diva

• Botched Season 1

• Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

