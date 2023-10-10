Complete List of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October  

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Netflix is set to enthrall its users with a slew of binge worthy movies, shows, documentaries, and miniseries, in the month of October.
Add these shows, available in multiple genres, including romance, thriller, sci-fi, Action & Adventure, comedy, anime etc., to your must-watch list and enjoy all month long.
• 60 Days In (Season 4)
• A Beautiful Mind
• American Beauty
• Backdraft
• Casper
• Catch Me If You Can
• Cinderella Man
• Colombiana
• Drake & Josh (Season 1-3)
• Dune 2021
• Elysium
• Forgetting Sarah Marshall
• Gladiator
• Hot Tub Time Machine
• Kung Fu Panda
• Love Actually
• Margot at the Wedding
• Miss Juneteenth
• Mission: Impossible
• Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
• Mission: Impossible II
• Mission: Impossible III
• My Best Friend’s Wedding
• Role Models
• Runaway Bride
• Saving Private Ryan
• Scarface
• Sex and the City 2
• Sex and the City: The Movie
• The Adventures of Tintin
• The Amazing Spider-Man
• The Amazing Spider-Man 2
• The Firm
• The House Bunny
• The Little Rascals (1994)
• War of the Worlds
• Strawberry Shortcake and the Best of Berry Bog
• Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then
• Beckham (Limited Series)
• Race to the Summit
• Keys to the Heart
• Lupin (Part 3)
• Everything Now (Season 1)
• Khufiya
• A Deadly Invitation
• Ballerina
• Fair Play
• Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1)
• K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan
• Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1)
• After
• Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
• October 10
• Last One Standing (Season 2)
• DI4RIES (Season 2, Part 1)
• Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1)
• Once Upon a Star
• Pact of Silence (Season 1)
• It Follows
• The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)
• Good Night World (Season 1)
• LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1, New Episodes)
• Deliver Us from Evil
• The Conference
• Ijogbon
• Spy Kids
• Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
• Spy Kids 3: Game Over
• Camp Courage
• Oggy Oggy (Season 3)
• The Devil on Trial
• I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1)
• Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had
• Silver Linings Playbook
• Kaala Paani
• Bodies (Limited Series)
• Neon (Season 1)
• Crypto Boy
• Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)
• Crashing Eid (Season 1)
• American Ninja Warrior (Season 12 and 13)
• Ghost Hunters (Season 8 and 9)
• Old Dads
• Creature (Limited Series)
• Surviving Paradise (Season 1)
• Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
• Doona! (Season 1)
• Elite (Season 7)
• Disco Inferno
• Flashback
• Kandasamys: The Baby
• Big Mouth (Season 7)
• Princess Power (Season 2)
• Get Gotti
• Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone
• The Family Business (Season 1-4)
• Minions
• Life on our Planet
• Absolute Beginners
• Burning Betrayal
• The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 3)
• Pluto (Season 1)
• Pain Hustlers
• Sister Death
• TORE (Season 1)
• Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film
• Castaway Diva
• Botched Season 1
• Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga