Complete List of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October

Netflix is set to enthrall its users with a slew of binge worthy movies, shows, documentaries, and miniseries, in the month of October.

Add these shows, available in multiple genres, including romance, thriller, sci-fi, Action & Adventure, comedy, anime etc., to your must-watch list and enjoy all month long.

Here's the list of shows coming to Netflix in October.

• 60 Days In (Season 4)

• A Beautiful Mind

• American Beauty

• Backdraft

• Casper

• Catch Me If You Can

• Cinderella Man

• Colombiana

• Drake & Josh (Season 1-3)

• Dune 2021

• Elysium

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall

• Gladiator

• Hot Tub Time Machine

• Kung Fu Panda

• Love Actually

• Margot at the Wedding

• Miss Juneteenth

• Mission: Impossible

• Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

• Mission: Impossible II

• Mission: Impossible III

• My Best Friend’s Wedding

• Role Models

• Runaway Bride

• Saving Private Ryan

• Scarface

• Sex and the City 2

• Sex and the City: The Movie

• The Adventures of Tintin

• The Amazing Spider-Man

• The Amazing Spider-Man 2

• The Firm

• The House Bunny

• The Little Rascals (1994)

• War of the Worlds

• Strawberry Shortcake and the Best of Berry Bog

• Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then

• Beckham (Limited Series)

• Race to the Summit

• Keys to the Heart

• Lupin (Part 3)

• Everything Now (Season 1)

• Khufiya

• A Deadly Invitation

• Ballerina

• Fair Play

• Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1)

• K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan

• Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1)

• After

• Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

• October 10

• Last One Standing (Season 2)

• DI4RIES (Season 2, Part 1)

• Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1)

• Once Upon a Star

• Pact of Silence (Season 1)

• It Follows

• The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)

• Good Night World (Season 1)

• LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1, New Episodes)

• Deliver Us from Evil

• The Conference

• Ijogbon

• Spy Kids

• Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

• Spy Kids 3: Game Over

• Camp Courage

• Oggy Oggy (Season 3)

• The Devil on Trial

• I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1)

• Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

• Silver Linings Playbook

• Kaala Paani

• Bodies (Limited Series)

• Neon (Season 1)

• Crypto Boy

• Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)

• Crashing Eid (Season 1)

• American Ninja Warrior (Season 12 and 13)

• Ghost Hunters (Season 8 and 9)

• Old Dads

• Creature (Limited Series)

• Surviving Paradise (Season 1)

• Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

• Doona! (Season 1)

• Elite (Season 7)

• Disco Inferno

• Flashback

• Kandasamys: The Baby

• Big Mouth (Season 7)

• Princess Power (Season 2)

• Get Gotti

• Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

• The Family Business (Season 1-4)

• Minions

• Life on our Planet

• Absolute Beginners

• Burning Betrayal

• The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 3)

• Pluto (Season 1)

• Pain Hustlers

• Sister Death

• TORE (Season 1)

• Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film

• Castaway Diva

• Botched Season 1

• Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga