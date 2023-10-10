 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rich Paul allows interviewer to call Adele ‘Mrs. Paul’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Rich Paul and Adele have both hinted at being married in a matter of a single month
Rich Paul and Adele have both hinted at being married in a matter of a single month 

Rich Paul has almost confirmed his marriage to Grammy winner Adele, by telling Gayle King she can call Adele “Mrs. Paul.”

Last month, Adele sparked marriage rumors when she called Paul her husband during one of her Las Vegas residency shows. The singer was responding to a female fan’s offer of marriage.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight” she said to the fan.

Now, During his appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, Paul was asked about their marriage rumors, to which he didn’t give any direct response and sad,

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other,” the father of three said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb… She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

He asserted that his personal life is “not for the media.”

He was then asked by King if she could call Adele “Mrs. Paul” whenever she her next, to which he said “you can say whatever you want.”

Adele and Rich Paul began dating in 2021 after she divorced entrepreneur Simon Konecki the same year. She shares a son, 10, with her ex-husband.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website

Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website
Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day video

Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day
Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets? video

Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets?
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham video

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham
Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?
Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation

Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation
Ryan Reynolds talks parenting with Blake Lively at mental health event

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting with Blake Lively at mental health event

Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look

Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look
Prince Harry receives 'major blow' as case against newspaper delayed till 2025 video

Prince Harry receives 'major blow' as case against newspaper delayed till 2025