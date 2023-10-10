Rich Paul allows interviewer to call Adele ‘Mrs. Paul’

Rich Paul and Adele have both hinted at being married in a matter of a single month

Rich Paul has almost confirmed his marriage to Grammy winner Adele, by telling Gayle King she can call Adele “Mrs. Paul.”

Last month, Adele sparked marriage rumors when she called Paul her husband during one of her Las Vegas residency shows. The singer was responding to a female fan’s offer of marriage.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight” she said to the fan.

Now, During his appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, Paul was asked about their marriage rumors, to which he didn’t give any direct response and sad,

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other,” the father of three said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb… She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

He asserted that his personal life is “not for the media.”

He was then asked by King if she could call Adele “Mrs. Paul” whenever she her next, to which he said “you can say whatever you want.”

Adele and Rich Paul began dating in 2021 after she divorced entrepreneur Simon Konecki the same year. She shares a son, 10, with her ex-husband.