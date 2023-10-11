Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’

Jerry Seinfeld let the cat out of the bag on the controversial Seinfeld finale as he teased a possible reunion on the cards.



Drawing a spate of laughs from his audience at his Boston stand-up set, the top comediann teased, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," Seinfeld said. "It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David series creator] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

Jerry previously aired his regret about how the show ended, “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it,” he told a New York Festival interview in 2017. “There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

Considered one of the top sitcoms ever made, Seinfeld spanned nearly a decade from 1989 to 1998. The finale of the NBC series, which tuned in over 76 million viewers—despite, one of the most watched TV broadcasts was met with mixed reviews as some die-hard fans blasted the ending.