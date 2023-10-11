 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’
Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’ 

Jerry Seinfeld let the cat out of the bag on the controversial Seinfeld finale as he teased a possible reunion on the cards.

Drawing a spate of laughs from his audience at his Boston stand-up set, the top comediann teased, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," Seinfeld said. "It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David series creator] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

Jerry previously aired his regret about how the show ended, “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it,” he told a New York Festival interview in 2017. “There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

Considered one of the top sitcoms ever made, Seinfeld spanned nearly a decade from 1989 to 1998. The finale of the NBC series, which tuned in over 76 million viewers—despite, one of the most watched TV broadcasts was met with mixed reviews as some die-hard fans blasted the ending.

More From Entertainment:

What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'

What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'
How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here

How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here
King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown video

King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown
Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview
Kate Middleton upstages Prince William

Kate Middleton upstages Prince William
Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker
John Cena on ‘hypocrite’ label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'

John Cena on ‘hypocrite’ label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'
‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims video

‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims
Alison Hammond left heartbroken as Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning'

Alison Hammond left heartbroken as Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach interim agreement for custody

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach interim agreement for custody
Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning' after murder plot revealed

Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning' after murder plot revealed