 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

What is Donald Trump's penthouse size? His niece Mary Trump tells us

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on October 9, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. — AFP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on October 9, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. — AFP

Mary Trump, daughter of the older brother of former US President Donald Trump, mocked his uncle while mentioning the size of his penthouse, as the trial of the billionaire entered another week after he was found guilty of fraud and showing exceeded worth of assets for better business deals.

Mary Trump is an open critic of Donald Trump and she has been criticising her openly on social media since the financial fraud case commenced in New York.

After being found liable in a fraud case of showing the bloated value of assets to secure financial gains, infuriated Trump in the court last week excoriated the investigation calling it "a scam", "a witch hunt" and attempts to "knock him out of the presidential race".

"Donald's civil trial in NYC is going as well as expected for him. Donald declared in a statement that his Trump Tower condominium was 30k square feet. The government just produced evidence it's actually 10,996. Small man. Small condo," wrote the 58-year-old niece on X — formerly Twitter — while mocking his uncle.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a ruling in a civil fraud case investigated by Attorney General Letitia James in which the court found the former president liable for overvaluing his assets to secure better financial deals.

Under the ruling, the licenses of the Trump Organization and other companies owned by Donald Trump and his adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr were also rescinded.

In the New York case, Engoron ruled that Trump, his two eldest sons and other Trump Organization executives lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties by $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

Mary Trump, daughter of the older brother of former US President Donald Trump. — X/@MaryLTrump
Mary Trump, daughter of the older brother of former US President Donald Trump. — X/@MaryLTrump 

One of the assets is the Trump Tower Triplex, a penthouse about which James unravelled details last year accusing the former president of valuing his property at $327 million in 2015 and 2016 financial statements based on claims it was 30,000 square feet in size.

The actual size of Trump's triplex apartment was 10,996 square feet.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg when confronted by the evidence testified that the penthouse is 10,996 square feet.

Trump was criminally charged four times in a number of cases including provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6 2021 riots, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in Georgia.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from management of the family empire as she told reporters that "justice will prevail."

More From World:

London: Fire at Luton airport car park prompts flight suspension

London: Fire at Luton airport car park prompts flight suspension
Republican lawmaker indicted on 10 additional counts in New York

Republican lawmaker indicted on 10 additional counts in New York
Gazan workers forced to abandon jobs in Israel, stranded in West Bank

Gazan workers forced to abandon jobs in Israel, stranded in West Bank
Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

Mexico's Pacific Coast under threat as Category 3 hurricane Lidia approaches

Mexico's Pacific Coast under threat as Category 3 hurricane Lidia approaches
Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll rises to 1,800 as Gaza denied food, medicines

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll rises to 1,800 as Gaza denied food, medicines
Israel-Palestine conflict: Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US for backing Israel

Israel-Palestine conflict: Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US for backing Israel
Malala calls for immediate ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza

Malala calls for immediate ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza
Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict

Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict
Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India

Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India
What military aid has US provided to Israel in response to Hamas attack?

What military aid has US provided to Israel in response to Hamas attack?

Palestine-Israel war: Hamas warns residents of Israeli city Ashkelon to leave or die

Palestine-Israel war: Hamas warns residents of Israeli city Ashkelon to leave or die