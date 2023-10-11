What is Donald Trump's penthouse size? His niece Mary Trump tells us

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on October 9, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. — AFP

Mary Trump, daughter of the older brother of former US President Donald Trump, mocked his uncle while mentioning the size of his penthouse, as the trial of the billionaire entered another week after he was found guilty of fraud and showing exceeded worth of assets for better business deals.

Mary Trump is an open critic of Donald Trump and she has been criticising her openly on social media since the financial fraud case commenced in New York.



After being found liable in a fraud case of showing the bloated value of assets to secure financial gains, infuriated Trump in the court last week excoriated the investigation calling it "a scam", "a witch hunt" and attempts to "knock him out of the presidential race".

"Donald's civil trial in NYC is going as well as expected for him. Donald declared in a statement that his Trump Tower condominium was 30k square feet. The government just produced evidence it's actually 10,996. Small man. Small condo," wrote the 58-year-old niece on X — formerly Twitter — while mocking his uncle.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a ruling in a civil fraud case investigated by Attorney General Letitia James in which the court found the former president liable for overvaluing his assets to secure better financial deals.

Under the ruling, the licenses of the Trump Organization and other companies owned by Donald Trump and his adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr were also rescinded.

In the New York case, Engoron ruled that Trump, his two eldest sons and other Trump Organization executives lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties by $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

One of the assets is the Trump Tower Triplex, a penthouse about which James unravelled details last year accusing the former president of valuing his property at $327 million in 2015 and 2016 financial statements based on claims it was 30,000 square feet in size.

The actual size of Trump's triplex apartment was 10,996 square feet.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg when confronted by the evidence testified that the penthouse is 10,996 square feet.

Trump was criminally charged four times in a number of cases including provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6 2021 riots, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in Georgia.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from management of the family empire as she told reporters that "justice will prevail."