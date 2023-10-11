 
pakistan
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Three killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Workers of KMC are busy in rescue work on second day, as the building has caved-in a day before in Golimar No 2. Photo:Online/Sabir Mazhar
An under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area on Wednesday, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured, according to police.

Police said a rescue operation is underway to recover survivors from rubble, while three injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Three bodies have been pulled from the rubble with police saying more people were trapped under the debris.  

The incident took place while labourers were laying the roof of the building, the police said.

Mola Baksh, an eyewitness of the incident, who was working in the building told Geo News that eight to 10 labourers had been working in the building for three days.

He said other labourers are still trapped under the rubble.

The police said one of the persons who was killed in the incident was a passerby.

Heavy machinery has been called but rescuers facing difficulties due to narrow streets, the police added.

