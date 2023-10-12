Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tie the knot – See surreal wedding snaps

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are married!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have tied the knot in a perfectly ethereal wedding ceremony.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the newlyweds announced their wedding, which took place on October 10.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

Billy Ray and Australian musician Firerose's note accompanied a slew of surreal wedding photos. The couple exuded happiness, Billy Ray in a Versace tuxedo and Firerose in a white lacy Laura Rudovic wedding gown. In the first snap, the country singer kissed his new bride’s forehead.

Firerose and Billy Ray met in 2021 when the two had a musical collaboration to work on. She confirmed the relationship with a loving birthday wish for Billy Ray on Instagram in August 2022.

Engagement rumors began to swirl in September this year when Firerose posted a snap and put the diamond ring on her ring finger on full display.