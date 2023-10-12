 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mothers death
Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death

Reba McEntire, the country music legend, recently revealed that she thought of quitting music, following her mother's death.

In a recent interview, Reba revealed her initial difficulty in finding her passion for music when her mother, Jacqueline, died from cancer in 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the songstress appeared in an interview with Today With Hoda and Jenna, McEntire detailed her conversation with her sister, Susie, when they were going through their parents' belongings.

The singer detailed, "I was going through pictures. I said, ‘I just don’t think I’m gonna do this anymore.’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Sing. I always did it for Mama."

To which the Grammy-winning artist's sister replied, "Oh, you will get it back," adding that she later did.

McEntire appeared to be nostalgic as she revealed how her other not only motivated her to fall in love with music but taught singing to her and her siblings, "Susie, Alice and Pake."

She added that music was an essential part of their lives throughout high school and revealed that they were known as "The singing McEntires."

The songstress added that her mother was their music teacher, and she made sure that her kids were learning and growing as singers.

Reba McEntire recently released a new album titled Not That Fancy, containing acoustic versions of her hits and a tributary song, Seven Minutes in Heaven, for her mother. 

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert video

Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert
Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film
Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?

Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?
Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems

Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems
King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'

King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'
Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case video

Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case
Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'

Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'
Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid video

Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid
3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned

3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned
Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids

Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids
Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’

Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’
Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside

Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside