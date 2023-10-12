Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death

Reba McEntire, the country music legend, recently revealed that she thought of quitting music, following her mother's death.

In a recent interview, Reba revealed her initial difficulty in finding her passion for music when her mother, Jacqueline, died from cancer in 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the songstress appeared in an interview with Today With Hoda and Jenna, McEntire detailed her conversation with her sister, Susie, when they were going through their parents' belongings.

The singer detailed, "I was going through pictures. I said, ‘I just don’t think I’m gonna do this anymore.’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Sing. I always did it for Mama."

To which the Grammy-winning artist's sister replied, "Oh, you will get it back," adding that she later did.

McEntire appeared to be nostalgic as she revealed how her other not only motivated her to fall in love with music but taught singing to her and her siblings, "Susie, Alice and Pake."

She added that music was an essential part of their lives throughout high school and revealed that they were known as "The singing McEntires."

The songstress added that her mother was their music teacher, and she made sure that her kids were learning and growing as singers.

Reba McEntire recently released a new album titled Not That Fancy, containing acoustic versions of her hits and a tributary song, Seven Minutes in Heaven, for her mother.

