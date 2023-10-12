 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
White House backtracks on Joe Biden's false claims about Hamas beheading children

Thursday, October 12, 2023

US President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. — AFP
  • Biden shares his administration's support for Israel.
  • White House forced to retract his statements. 
  • Says false claims based on Israel's allegations.

US President Joe Biden was forced to play the reverse card a day after he falsely claimed on national television that he had seen verified images of Hamas fighters beheading children.

Biden shared his administration's support for Israel amid its war with Hamas and efforts to release US hostages while addressing the Jewish community in the US on Wednesday.

During the address, Biden vividly described the horrors of the Israel-Hamas war, saying: "I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children."

However, soon after he made the claims, the White House was forced to retract his statements, clarifying that he made those false claims based on Israel's allegations of children being killed, referencing several media reports of beheadings.

According to officials from the White House, Biden and other officials "have not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently."

The statement revealed that Biden made the claims based on allegations from Israel of children being killed, referencing several media reports of beheadings.

With obvious recent episodes of his age-related problems, US government authorities have recently raised concerns about whether or not Joe Biden — who has been part of the US government for decades — would be a good choice for president in 2024.

Furthermore, Biden's latest remarks that he made without verification, raise the question about whether the US would elect him as its next president.

