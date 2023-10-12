Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is intent on playing on fire, because she no longer has nothing more to lose.

Claims of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she shed some light into Meghan Markle’s rumored memoir and issued a dire warning.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson and even Prince Harry penned memoirs of their own, but “all of these were done with the handbrake, if you will, of the late Queen in place.”

“Diana, Fergie and Charles only went so far, all of them having repeatedly expressed their deep respect for Her late Majesty,” Ms Elser also explained.

In respect of Prince Harry, she said, “Even when Harry decided to start writing Spare, in April 2021, the legendary nonagenarian was very much alive and there is every chance it could have come out while she was still ruling the roost and the Bendick’s mint chocolate box. Which is to say, he wrote his tome knowing that his Gan Gan might read it.”

“So what could a book written now by Harry, without any of the emotional curbs or guardrails that Her late Majesty represented, look like? A book written by a duke no longer able to wield his HRH and who has been bluntly disregarded by his family?”

“Which is to say, what do Harry and Meghan have left to lose?” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

After all, “they have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, had their attempts to hold The Firm to account ignored wholesale by the institution, and Harry’s recent request to stay one night in one of Windsor Castle’s 52 royal and guest bedrooms was declined. Brutal.”