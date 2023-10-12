 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Prince Harry may end his years long feud with big brother Prince William for the sake of his father, King Charles, only if he makes “personal request.”

After it was revealed that the new monarch wants both his sons, William and Harry, their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle respectively, on his birthday, an insider broke down its possibility.

In a conversation with New Idea Magazine, a source close to the Royal family split that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also wants to rekindle his bond with Charles.

And for that, he is ready to reconcile with Prince William. “There’s also every indication that Harry’s desperate to rekindle his relationship with his father,” the source said.

“If it also means patching things up with his brother Prince Wiliam, he may be willing to do so – if Charles makes it a personal request,” the insider added.

As for William, the Prince of Wales, the source said he still has not find the will in himself to forgive his brother for his scathing attacks against the Royal family but he can consider reuniting with him for Charles.

“While William is still steaming mad over Harry’s actions, he is his father’s son and he’s likely to soften to keep Charles happy on his birthday,” the source revealed.

It was also revealed that Charles has already sent an invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to attend a family dinner on his birthday.

Charles hopes to “sit down and share a wee dram with both his sons,” the insider said. 

