Thursday, October 12, 2023
'Palestinian lives matter': Boxer Amir Khan punches war-bully Israel in face for Gaza slaughter

Amir Khan opined people are scared to come out in support of Palestine - AFP/file
Amir Khan opined people are "scared" to come out in support of Palestine - AFP/file

Former boxer Amir Khan has expressed his all-out support for war-torn Gaza, stressing with all his might that "Palestinian lives matter" and lamenting the fear he perceives in people to openly back the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Khan shared his thoughts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that he has never been hesitant to express his opinions.

In his post, Khan reflected on his career as a boxer and his aspiration to become a world champion while using his fame and influence to create positive change in the world.

"My entire career, my aim was to become a world champion and use my fame and influence to make a positive change in the world," his post read.

He highlighted that some individuals appear reluctant to show support for Palestine, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict with Israel. Notably, he mentioned that even some within his own community have criticised him for supporting innocent lives affected by the conflict.

Khan made a poignant statement, declaring, "Palestinian lives matter," and emphasised the significance of those who choose to speak up versus those who remain silent.

He added: "It's become apparent that people are scared to show their support for Palestine and what's worse is that it's my own people who are talking down to me for supporting the innocent lives being lost."

He suggested that the world would remember those who took a stand, and he invoked higher moral accountability, stating, "And God will remember who stayed silent while innocent Muslims' blood was spilled."

The situation in Gaza is dire, with a significant number of people displaced from their homes due to Israeli airstrikes, and a substantial toll in terms of casualties and injuries. Gaza's health ministry reported a high number of fatalities and injuries in the densely populated coastal enclave.

