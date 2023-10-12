After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action

Queen Camilla hosted established supporters, friends and previous winners of the Forward Prizes for Poetry to mark 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation and to thank them for their work to support and promote poetry in the UK, according to a statement.



The wife of King Charles took part in the royal engagement after Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out back-to-back activities as senior royals and flooded their Instagram account with their stunning photos.

The Forward Arts Foundation promotes public knowledge, understanding and enjoyment of poetry in the UK and Ireland. The charity is committed to widening poetry’s audience, honouring achievement and supporting talent.



The Foundation’s programmes include National Poetry Day, the Forward Prizes for Poetry and the Forward Book of Poetry, an annual anthology of the year’s best poems.



The Forward Prizes for Poetry are the most widely coveted awards for new poetry published in the UK and Ireland. The annual ceremony brings together poetry’s biggest names to perform alongside rising talent in front of diverse and enthusiastic audiences.

