Prince Harry banned pal after Meghan Markle was accused of 'changing' him

Prince Harry banned his close friend from his wedding evening bash for disrespecting new bride Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan in 2018, shut down his friend, Tom Inskip, after he accused the ‘Suits’ star of ‘changing, Harry.

In their book Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed: “Notably absent were Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara," they wrote.

"They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception but didn't make the cut for the evening bash. At brunch the day after the wedding, Skippy told friends 'Meghan has changed Harry too much'. His Eton friend said the prince was awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Oprah. 'We've lost him', Skippy concluded."

As per the book: "Many of Harry's old friends said that the evening guest list was the prince and his bride's way of saying 'these are the people we want in our lives moving forward'".