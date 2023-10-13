Macron condemns Hamas, stands firm in efforts to recover hostages

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he attends a tribute ceremony to veterans of the Algerian War, at the Hotel National des Invalides, in Paris on October 18, 2022. AFP/File

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed resolute action to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian group, following their recent attack on Israel.

In an emotional address to the nation on Thursday, Macron assured the French public that France would leave no stone unturned in bringing their citizens home safely.



At least 13 French citizens lost their lives during the Hamas attack, and, 17 more individuals, including both children and adults, remain unaccounted for and are suspected to be held as hostages.

Macron said, "France will never abandon its children," emphasising his commitment to their well-being. It is estimated that around 150 people are currently being held hostage by Hamas.

Macron's commitment to securing the release of these hostages comes in response to pleas from the families of those affected. Batsheva Yahalomi, whose 12-year-old son has been missing since the attack, urged for French intervention to bring her son and others back home. She praised France for its generosity and compassion and expressed her hope that President Macron would take action to resolve this distressing situation.

In his speech, Macron strongly criticised Hamas for their violent actions during the attack on Israel. He said their actions showed hatred and cruelty.

Macron also said that Israel has the right to defend itself from groups like Hamas, but they must make sure to protect innocent people. He called for a strong but fair response to terrorism, where justice is still important.

Macron also talked about France's strong support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He stressed the need to avoid a never-ending war and to work towards long-lasting peace. He also spoke against terrorism replacing the efforts to find peace, and that there are established conditions for a lasting solution to the conflict.

In France, where there are many Jewish and Muslim communities, tensions are rising. Macron has ramped up police protection for 582 religious and cultural places to ensure safety. He also warned against confusing support for the Palestinian cause with justifying terrorism, calling it a moral, political, and strategic mistake.

French anti-terror investigators have started looking into the attack by Hamas on Israel. They are examining crimes like murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping, including those involving minors, committed by a "terrorist organisation."