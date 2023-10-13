Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries

Katie Price opens up about feeling 'Alien' after numerous surgeries

Katie Price, the former glamour model who appears to be a surgery fanatic as she has gone under the knife several times, has confessed that the countless cosmetic procedures have left her looking like a freak and an alien.

The 45-year-old former I Am A Celebrity star has gone under several cosmetic procedures, including bo*b jobs, nose jobs, lip fillers, and botox, since getting into the limelight in the late nineties.

According to Daily Mail, Katie appeared in an interview with the Go Love Yourself podcast, where she candidly spoke about her cosmetic procedures.

She said, "I know sometimes when I have gone too far. I have been there and done it with all the fillers. I don't have fillers now."

The former model added, "I do in my lips, and I have Botox because it got to the point where my face just looked like a balloon. Like really shiny. I am starting to look alien. It is purely for me, that's the difference."

Katie also confessed to having body dysmorphia, citing that she always wants to change her appearance.

Despite the confession, the former model did not hold back from revealing that she was not done yet, adding, "I will let you know when I am happy with my looks."

Previously, Katie has also dubbed herself as a "Surgery Veteran" for undergoing countless cosmetic procedures.