 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Katie Price opens up about feeling Alien after numerous surgeries
Katie Price opens up about feeling 'Alien' after numerous surgeries

Katie Price, the former glamour model who appears to be a surgery fanatic as she has gone under the knife several times, has confessed that the countless cosmetic procedures have left her looking like a freak and an alien.

The 45-year-old former I Am A Celebrity star has gone under several cosmetic procedures, including bo*b jobs, nose jobs, lip fillers, and botox, since getting into the limelight in the late nineties.

According to Daily Mail, Katie appeared in an interview with the Go Love Yourself podcast, where she candidly spoke about her cosmetic procedures.

She said, "I know sometimes when I have gone too far. I have been there and done it with all the fillers. I don't have fillers now."

The former model added, "I do in my lips, and I have Botox because it got to the point where my face just looked like a balloon. Like really shiny. I am starting to look alien. It is purely for me, that's the difference."

Katie also confessed to having body dysmorphia, citing that she always wants to change her appearance.

Despite the confession, the former model did not hold back from revealing that she was not done yet, adding, "I will let you know when I am happy with my looks."

Previously, Katie has also dubbed herself as a "Surgery Veteran" for undergoing countless cosmetic procedures. 

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More video

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More
King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry
Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands
Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage video

Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage
Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire

Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire
Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits

Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits
Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken
Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham
Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch

Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch
Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise