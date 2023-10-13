Selena Gomez opens up about her first office experience: ‘Feels very real’

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented singer and founder of Rare Beauty, recently gave fans an exclusive peek into her brand's newly designed office space in an interview with Architectural Digest.

The workspace makeover marks a significant milestone for Gomez, who admitted, “I’ve never had an office in my life and something about seeing it made what we’ve been working on for so long feel very real.”

The singer, known for hits like Single Soon, was overjoyed at the transformation. "The first time I saw my new office completed, I was blown away," Gomez gushed. She went on to explain how the revamped headquarters made her brand, Rare Beauty, feel exceptionally real after three years of hard work and dedication.

Rare Beauty, founded in September 2020, delayed the office revamp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the new space designed by Havenly's Kelsey Fischer, the office embodies the brand's mission of inclusivity and warmth. The office features delightful touches like a decorative staircase painted in hues reminiscent of their Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes and mauve curtains in Gomez's personal office.

Moreover, the office design incorporates community and mental health aspects, reflecting Gomez's commitment to her team's well-being. The singer emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming atmosphere where employees can feel their best, even hosting events like meditation and succulent classes.

Gomez's dedication to mental health extends beyond makeup. She launched The Rare Impact Fund in 2020, aiming to raise $100 million over a decade to expand access to mental health services and education for young people.