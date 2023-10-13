 
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox
Brad Pitt open to make peace with ex Angelina Jolie for son Maddox 

Brad Pitt wants to put an end to his messy feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie as it is proving lethal for his relationship with his kids.

While Brad Pitt is on “good terms” with his kids,  Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne and Knox, 15, he still could not make Maddox, 22, forgive him.

The Hollywood hunk has been spending time away from the lime light which has made him realize the importance of family and he wants to mend his relationship with his eldest son.

“It’s sometimes been painful, but Brad has grown so much,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “He’s finally putting his wellbeing and his family first.”

The source noted that Brad Pitt regularly talks with his kids now after losing “a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more.”

But he couldn’t rekindle his bond with Maddox, whom he allegedly abused during his now infamous 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie.

While the actor denies his former wife’s allegations, “he acknowledged his drinking was a problem, and he’s truly sorry for his part in the split,” the insider revealed.

“He loves Maddox dearly, and even though they’re still estranged, Brad will always hold out hope for reconciliation,” the source shared.

The source went on to add that for Maddox’s sake, Brad Pitt is ready to make peace with Angelina Jolie as his goal is to have their kids see them “get along as a family.”

