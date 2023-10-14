Adobe unveils interactive dress as part of Project Primrose

This video shows research scientist Christine Dierk wearing Project Primrose's interactive dress, changing designs at the push of a button.

At the push of a button, the interactive dress by Project Primrose, which was covered with scales, started transforming its patterns continuously in response to the commands of research scientist Christine Dierk.

During the Adobe MAX 2023 in Los Angeles, Adobe caused a stir by revealing Project Primrose, an innovative and interactive dress that can modify its design and style almost instantly.

The presentation, which was led by Dierk, left the audience in awe as they witnessed the dress's remarkable abilities.

The astonishing feature doesn't stop there; the outfit can detect the wearer's movements, causing the design to sway and flow in tandem with the wearer's actions.

This innovative technology promises an entirely new realm of possibilities in the world of fashion and wearables.

The idea behind Project Primrose is to create an article of interactive clothing composed of non-emissive textiles that can be worn, adjusted and bent so that designers and content creators can project their ideas onto it like a canvas.

Adobe and Dierk attest that users of Project Primrose can project content made with Adobe Firefly, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Stock, and Adobe Illustrator onto the whole surface of the scaly dress, enabling them to rapidly animate and add animation to their cherished designs, Design Boom reported.

The project also aims to enable designers to incorporate technology into clothing, furniture, and other surfaces, allowing them to create infinite style possibilities.

Dierk revealed that her research team published studies in 2022 on reflective light-diffuser modules for non-emissive flexible display systems, before presenting the interactive dress at Adobe MAX 2023.

Adobe's Project Primrose, a non-emissive material, is highly responsive to external factors and can be used as a canvas for new designs or a low-power billboard for text-based advertisements.

Additionally, the material can be cut into any shape and dynamically diffuses light

Researchers have already introduced the technology for fabrics like handbags, and with the release of the dress, more potential uses of Adobe's Project Primrose could influence the creative industries.