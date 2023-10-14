Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality

Jada Pinkett Smith is debunking rumors about her and Will Smith's 26-year-long marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith debunked rumors about her estranged husband Will Smith’s sexuality during her recent tell-all interview.

Jada clarified various rumors about her relationship with the Oscar winner. over the years there have been claims that Jada and Smith had an open relationship, were swingers and that Smith is gay.

In her appearance on Today, the Worthy author told Hoda Kotb, "I mean, a million things were out there.”

“No. You know, that’s part of it, I would say that none of that’s true,” she said of rumors.

“I definitely can understand why there’d be misunderstandings," she added, "but none of it’s true."

Ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy, Pinkett has had a tell-all week of interviews. In a bombshell revelation, she confessed that she and Smith have been separated for seven years now. The 52-year-old said that they are “still trying to figure things out,” and have no intention to divorce.

In another shocking revelation, she claimed that Chris Rock, whom her husband slapped at the 2022 Oscars, once asked her out when he thought she and Smith were getting divorced.

The Girls Trip actress even said that she at first thought the Oscars slap was a skit. It was only when Smith was returning to his seat that she realized it wasn’t.