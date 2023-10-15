 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion declares independence from 1501 record label

Singer-rapper Megan Thee Stallion has officially made it public that she has separated from her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Taking to Instagram Live, while chatting with her fans the songstress revealed that she had departed from her previous music label and is currently not signed with any other label. She said, "Y'all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me."

According to the screen recording of Megan's live stream shared by Pop Crave on their X (formerly Twitter) account, Megan hinted that something big might be coming out as the Savage singer stated, "The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and her own wallet."

She added, "We are in my pockets, hotties, so let's do our big one."

Megan and her now previous music label have been in dispute for the past two years as the singer never shied away from blaming the record label for signing a deal well below industry standards with her in 2018. She declared the deal to be "unconscionable".

She also filed two lawsuits against the 1501 Certified Entertainment, the first in February 2021 alleging the wrongful classification of her album "Something For Thee Hotties" as less than an album. 

Megan filed a second lawsuit in 2022 and alleged that the label failed to pay her royalties, she demanded over $1 million in damages. 

