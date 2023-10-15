 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's marriage was over 18 years ago. But the duo's relationship seemingly did not turn icy. As evidence, the Troy star reportedly shelled out $79 million to gift the actress something she long wanted on her 50th birthday.

It was the pair's house in Beverly Hills.

At the time of their separation, the property was on the market, with insiders telling The Mirror that Jennifer had a hard time, adding that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce, and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out."

To much of the 54 surprise, the Academy-winner reportedly bought their marital home, only to give it to the L.A. native, which they purchased for $13.1 million in 2001.

Apart from alleged reconcilation of the two in the offing, Caprice Bourret previously shared her thoughts on the matter.

Recalling her experience dining with the Mr and Mrs Smith stars, the model told the New Magazine that  Brad was more of an 'Aniston man' than being suited to 43. 

"I had dinner with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separately, though I can't remember if they were married at the time. Brad was amazing, Angelina was a ****. She didn't say one word the entire night. She just sat there looking into space," she added.

