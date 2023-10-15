Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets brutally honest about ‘Seinfeld’ finale plans

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the mainstay of the all-time hit sitcom Seinfeld. However, her first reaction to her co-star Jerry Seinfeld's potential reunion revelation was: “What the hell he’s talking about.”



In a chat with the Guardian, the 62-year-old said, “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night. And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

This comes after the 69, teased his stand-up audience in Boston, hinting that a possible reunion of the show may be on the cards.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it’s a secret. Here’s what I can tell you, but you can’t tell anybody: Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” he continued.

Adding, “And just what you are thinking about, [Seinfeld co-creator Larry David] and I have also been thinking about,” he added. “So you’ll see.”

From her successful stint at the NBC comedy show, Julia, who played Seinfeld's former girlfriend, Elaine Benes, bagged five Emmy awards.