Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio, whose upcoming movie is set to shake to entertainment world with its release date being announced to be October 20, 2023, has recently opened up about working with Robert De Niro in The Killers of the Flower Moon, under the direction of Martin Scorsese.



It is the first time in history that Martin's golden boys have acted together in a single project.

According to TMZ, most of the long-time iconic director's films have seen one of De Niro or DiCaprio starring in them.

The majority of the movies in the pre-2000s saw De Niro getting featured, while in the post-2000 movie, DiCaprio took charge.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, DiCaprio stated that Martin's connection with Bob is unmatchable.

He added, "They almost have their own secret language, with nods and gestures. It is like a shorthand they have with each other."

The Inception star added that he and Martin had very long, drawn-out talks, adding, "Martin and Bob have known each other from their childhood. So, yeah, their connection is unmatchable."