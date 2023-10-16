Karachi cop, seeking to fight in Palestine, removed from post

A person waves a Palestinian flag during a solidarity gathering in support of Palestinians in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. — Reuters/File

Police personnel wrote letter to provincial police chief on Oct 13.

He also pledges to donate part of his salary to Palestinian relief fund.

He wants "participate and contribute physically in ongoing Jihad".

KARACHI: An inspector of the Sindh police has been removed from his post for seeking permission to fight in Palestine alongside Hamas, as Israel's ground invasion and brutalities continue to escalate in Gaza, The News reported on Monday.

The development came after the inspector, Fayaz Ahmed Janwari — posted at Investigation-II City South Zone in Karachi — sought permission from the provincial Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja via a letter on October 13.

The police personnel also pledged to donate a part of his salary towards a relief fund aimed at supporting the Palestinian people, who are grappling with the horrors of a war waged on them by the Israeli government.

"I do solemnly render 10% of my salary to Al-Khidmat Foundation, particularly for [their] Palestine relief operation”, the letter read, seeking permission from the IG to “participate and contribute physically in ongoing Jihad declared by Hamas against Israel”.



District South DIG Asad Raza said Inspector Janwari was removed from his post due to the letter. He added that the cop had violated the rules by writing such a letter due to which he was removed from his post.

Pakistan condemns 'siege of Gaza'

It should be noted that after days of Israel's continuous airstrikes, bombing and ground offensive against unarmed Palestinians, Pakistan on Sunday denounced the relentless bombardment and complete blockade of Gaza by Israeli forces, equating the unfolding humanitarian crisis with a "genocide".

“We also condemn the siege of Gaza which is very unfortunate [...] that they have no water, health facility and food which is creating a major humanitarian crisis that can be equated with genocide,” Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbasi Jillani had said in a media talk at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

The statement comes amid the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza with a complete blockade imposed by Israel in response to a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli cities.