Monday, October 16, 2023
Justin Timberlake takes a peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast

Monday, October 16, 2023

In a recent YouTube adventure, renowned YouTuber MrBeast, accompanied by a star-studded crew including Justin Timberlake, embarked on a real estate tour showcasing homes of varying price points.

The video titled "$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!" presented a spectrum of properties, from a seemingly dilapidated $1 "shed" to a staggering $100 million mansion.

The highlight of the tour was an opulent mansion valued at $139 million, which MrBeast humorously dubbed his $100 million abode. This palatial residence spans three stories and boasts an impressive array of amenities, including 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a panoramic view of the Los Angeles skyline, a state-of-the-art $2.5 million car elevator, an expansive home theatre with reclining seating, and a massive remote-controlled screen behind an outdoor pool.

In the video, MrBeast playfully introduced Justin Timberlake as the homeowner, to which the pop sensation responded with a good-humored denial. 

As Timberlake explored the lavish mansion, he marveled at the CGI-like perfection of the home and appreciated the breathtaking view of Los Angeles through its expansive windows.

During the tour, Timberlake was shown a stunning kitchen that he jokingly dubbed "minimalist," rooms adorned with rare Italian marble walls and an ice room. 

The excursion took an interesting turn as the group encountered an apparent dinosaur fossil and explored the mansion's "primary bedroom," complete with an oversized shower designed for communal use, prompting laughter and banter.

As the tour concluded, MrBeast humorously asked Timberlake if he would consider purchasing the mansion. Timberlake, displaying a light-hearted approach, jokingly agreed after confirming that a friend's shirt came with the property, exclaiming, "I'm in."

