Israel-Hamas war: Adult star Mia Khalifa's video income frozen for supporting Palestine

Mia Khalifa. — Instagram/@miakhalifa

PornHub, an adult video site, froze income from Mia Khalifa's videos after she expressed support for Palestine and the Hamas military group during the conflict with Israel.

The company has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from her videos to help Israelis. This sanction is in addition to the one Playboy imposed last week when it cancelled the contract of the actress who is of Lebanese descent.

Following the cancellation of her contract, Khalifa posted statements endorsing the Hamas assault on Israel on his social media accounts.

Last Monday, following Hamas's surprise weekend attack on Israel, the adult video site company sent its subscribers an email.

In the email, the company called Khalifa’s comments “celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children” as “disgusting and reprehensible.”

Khalifa's Playboy drama

Playboy notified Mia of her termination and the removal of her channel from the network, citing their "zero-tolerance policy for hate speech" despite their support for freedom of expression.

While the attack on Israel was happening, the actress posted messages of solidarity for Palestine on social media, a week ago.

In one of those posts, she urged "the freedom fighters in Palestine" to turn on their cell phones and record their activities "horizontally."

“I just want to make sure there is 4K footage of my people tearing down the walls of the open-air prison they have been forced to live in,” she wrote the next day, responding to criticism of his previous message.

In an email sent to its users on Tuesday (10 October), Playboy announced that the company had severed ties with Khalifa over her comments, some of which they describe as “disgusting and reprehensible”, True Scoop reported.

The company wrote: "We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform.

"Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women, and children.

"At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand her words and actions have consequences."