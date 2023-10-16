 
Monday, October 16, 2023
AFP

Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at World Cup

Australias Josh Inglis watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 16, 2023. — AFP
LUCKNOW, INDIA: Half centuries by both Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis steered Australia to five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, their first win of the World Cup 2023 on Monday.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 4-47 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 209, a total the five-time winners overhauled in 35.2 overs at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Australia registered their first win in three matches while former champions Sri Lanka slipped to a third loss in as many games, with their semi-final qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Beaten by India and South Africa in the first two matches, Australia showed some urgency with the ball and bundled out Sri Lanka for 209 inside 44 overs with Adam Zampa leading the rout on figures of 4-47.

At 157-1 near the halfway stage, Sri Lanka looked poised to reach the 300-mark before the wheels came off their innings and they had to settle for a below-par total.

After strong winds delayed the start of their chase, Australia made heavy weather of a small target before Josh Inglis made 58 and Glenn Maxwell (31) stayed put to see them home with nearly 15 overs to spare.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The winners of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will earn US$4 million. The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will earn $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.

