Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's secret split in 2016 has recently been made public by Jada, and it has been the talk of the town since then. 

It has been revealed despite the pair living separate lives for the past seven years, Will has a "deep love, respect, and admiration" for his estranged wife.

Will reacted to Jada's statement, saying, "I have realised Jada is more resilient, clever, and compassionate than he had understood."

According to The Mirror, a relationship expert has expressed her thoughts regarding the actor's response, stating that it seems that Will has been able to grow since the split.

The relationship expert Louella Alderson said, "The response of the actor to Jada's statement suggests that there have been struggles and problems with their marriage, but there still exists a deep level of love, respect, and admiration between them."

The Hollywood actor's response via an email to the New York Times states that he developed emotional blindness after living with Jada for so many years.

Louella states that Jada's recent statements have made the actor see her in a new light.

She also suggests that the response of Will indicates that his separation from Jada has allowed both of them to grow individually. 

