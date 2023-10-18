Israel, Hamas accuse each other of brutal strike on Gaza hospital

A Palestinian reacts as he is helped across the rubble following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. — AFP

Occupied Israeli forces and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas started to point fingers at each other Wednesday for striking a hospital in Gaza that martyred at least 500 innocent people.

Gaza hospital was hit by Israeli airstrikes Tuesday, according to Palestinian health officials which increased the number of martyrs to more than 3,000.

The bombing of the healthcare facility of the already-ruined Gaza is regarded to be the deadliest since the relentless Israel struck the facility in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

Separately, at least six other Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike that struck a school run by the UN's Palestinian refugee agency.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Israeli military said regarding the strikes on the hospital: "We will get the details and update the public. I don’t know to say whether it was an Israeli airstrike."

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry named Israel Tuesday behind the airstrike.

However, the Israeli military denied involvement and blamed the Palestinian group in return for misfiring the rocket.

"Intelligence information indicated that the deadly explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Hamas-aligned group in Gaza," the Israeli statement stated.

In a separate statement to Fox News, the occupied forces said: "A hospital is a highly sensitive building and is not an [Israeli Defense Forces] IDF target. The IDF is investigating the source of the explosion and, like always, is prioritising accuracy and reliability."



Israel vowed to eliminate the group after it infiltrated the border in its deadliest single attack on the occupied country in 75-year history.



Since then, Israel increased the pace of its brutality in parts of Gaza with air strikes, forcing half of its 2.3 million population to flee from their homes.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said at least six people died in an Israeli air strike that hit a school it ran in Gaza's Al-Maghazi refugee camp.



"This is outrageous and again it shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians," UNRWA said in a social media post. "No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UN facilities."

Those living in the northern Gaza Strip have for days been told to evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground operation from Israel.