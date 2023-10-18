‘X-Men’ director Matthew Vaughn hates CGI in superhero movies

Do superhero genres should have CGI? Matthew Vaughn, who has X-Men: First Class, Kingsman, and Kick-Ass to his name has weighed in.



Talking to Screen Rant, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker said, “When you're making a superhero movie, you sort of have to work harder because you've got to make people believe it. That's why X-Men First Class was pretty grounded.

He continued, "We set it in the Cuban Missile Crisis; they had relatable human problems. And it wasn't relying on the CG. I think CG's ***** up everything as well because you feel like you're watching a video game. You're not with the characters.”

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old shared his expert opinion on the works of his contemporaries, “I still think Groot and the raccoon are ******* pieces of genius, that I feel so much for them. So I'll be intrigued."

Adding, "I think at least DC is under; I think James Gunn and Saffron they've got a good chance of popping, and hopefully, Feige will go back to less is more and make less films and concentrate on making them great.”