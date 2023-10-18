 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
AirAsia CEO faces backlash after inappropriate massage amid meeting

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Tony Fernandes shared the photo of him having a massage on LinkedIn but later deleted it.—LinkedIn
Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, has come under criticism for posting a photo of himself receiving a topless massage during a management meeting, a picture he shared on LinkedIn, which has since been deleted.

Fernandes, who was the former owner of Queens Park Rangers football club, captioned the photo by saying it had been a "stressful week" and expressed his appreciation for the culture of Indonesia and AirAsia that allowed him to have a massage during a management meeting.

The photo received widespread criticism on social media, with many describing it as unprofessional and inappropriate. Some users expressed the view that Fernandes should be setting an example of good work ethics and culture instead of flaunting his body and privilege. One comment even suggested that some CEOs should stay off LinkedIn.

While some criticised Fernandes for the post, others took a more light-hearted approach, with one user joking that Fernandes's unique office etiquette was a representation of how "working from home" should be.

Tony Fernandes is a Malaysian entrepreneur who purchased the budget airline AirAsia from the Malaysian government in 2001 for less than $1. He has been involved in various ventures, including owning the QPR football club and founding the former Caterham F1 Formula One team.

Known for his publicity stunts, Fernandes once engaged in a wager with Richard Branson, resulting in Branson dressing up as a stewardess serving passengers on AirAsia flights.

According to Forbes, Fernandes is currently worth $335 million (£275 million), although this marks a significant decline from 2014 when his net worth was nearly double that at $650 million. 

Fernandes is highly active on social media and has used it to engage with the public, particularly during high-profile events, such as the AirAsia flight QZ8501 tragedy in 2014.

