Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on desire to ‘literally disappear’

Gwyneth Paltrow has just broken down her plans for the future, as well as desire to “literally disappear” from the public eye since she is no longer motivated by money.

She shed light into everything during one of her chats with Bustle.

In the midst of this converastion, Paltrow admitted that she “is no ready to sell” her expanding empire and has also not given any thought to other expansion plans.

She even went as far as to say, “I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again,” the same will even hold true for Goop, which she plans on shutting down in a “few more years.”

In terms of financials, she also said, “I’ve always done independent films. I don’t know. Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver.”

What’s most important for Paltrow is “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing.”

In her interview, she also bashed the idea of hustle culture for females and said, “we as women are so programmed to be busy.”

“It’s like a badge of honor, and we’ve all bought this thing from the patriarchy hook, line, and sinker that we have to be busy and overperforming.”

After putting all of that in the rear view Paltrow added, “I’d like to move into the next phase more from a place of discovery and gentleness. To let life unfold, as opposed to ‘I’m not doing enough.”

“Because now, if I fully take a weekend off, sometimes I’ll start to feel anxious, like, ‘Oh, my God, what should I be doing?’ Even when I’m trying to relax, I’ll think, ‘OK, I’ll sit down with a great novel!’ And it’s like, Jesus, can you not just sit down and daydream?”