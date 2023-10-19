Israel-Hamas war: UK's Rishi Sunak, in Tel Aviv, likens Gaza genocider Netanyahu to Churchill

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks after landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Near Tel Aviv, Israel October 19, 2023.—Reuters

Sunak stands with Israel in 'darkest hour'.

British prime minister to fly later to Saudi Arabia.

Gaza residents scoff at promise of just 20 truckloads of aid.

Israeli forces continued their air assault on Gaza, while both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden made visits to demonstrate support for Israel and discuss the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Speaking after a meeting with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the PM said the Palestinian people were "victims of Hamas too".

He repeated the UK supported Israel's right to self-defence, in line with international law.

Borrowing a phrase from Britain's leader during World War Two, Sir Winston Churchill, Netanyahu said the Hamas attack was "our darkest hour" and "the world's darkest hour".

Mr Sunak said: "I'm proud to stand here with you in Israel's darkest hour as your friend.

"We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people. And we also want you to win."

Mr Netanyahu said Israel needed "continual support" for a "long war".

The meeting between the two leaders is part of a two-day visit by Mr Sunak to the wider region. No 10 has confirmed he will visit Saudi Arabia later on Thursday, among trips to regional capitals.

Calling the Palestinian militant group the "new Nazis," the Israeli PM called the conflict with Hamas a "battle of the entire civilised world".

President Biden pledged to assist Israel's defence and consoled the survivors of the recent Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in southern Israel. However, his efforts to persuade Israel to ease the situation in Gaza, where 2.3 million people are under total siege, had limited success.

Biden announced an offer from Egypt to allow 20 aid trucks into Gaza in the coming days, though this falls far short of the 100 trucks per day that the United Nations deemed necessary.



Equipment to repair roads on the Gaza side for aid transport was sent through the Egyptian crossing, but over 100 trucks were still waiting on the Egyptian side, expected to cross on Friday.

While Israel agreed to allow limited aid from Egypt into Gaza, it maintained that aid from its own territory would only be permitted once the more than 200 hostages taken by the Hamas gunmen were released. Israel also stated there would be no halt in its bombing campaign, pledging to strike and destroy every location where Hamas had a presence.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Tel Aviv after President Biden's departure, delivering similar messages of support and condolences for Israelis.

He expressed solidarity with the Israeli people, emphasising that the United Kingdom stood with them in the wake of the recent terrorist attack.

Inside Gaza, health officials reported that the bombings had killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded over 12,000. The destruction was widespread, with entire areas reduced to rubble.

The situation has caused widespread suffering and displaced approximately half of Gaza's population, making it one of the most densely populated places on Earth.

The ongoing conflict and the suffering of Gaza's civilians have stirred outrage in the Middle East, complicating efforts by Western leaders to rally Arab support to prevent the conflict from spreading.

President Biden's plans to meet with Arab leaders were disrupted by an explosion at a Gaza hospital on the eve of his visit, leading to the cancellation of a summit.

Palestinians attributed the explosion to an Israeli airstrike, while Israel claimed it resulted from a failed rocket launch by Palestinian fighters.

Protests erupted across the region, and President Biden, who spoke to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by phone on his return flight, emphasised that US evidence supported the Israeli account of the hospital explosion.

Egypt has stated that its Gaza crossing is open on its side but remains inaccessible due to Israeli bombardments. Cairo has also rejected the idea of opening the border for a mass exodus of Gazans.

The situation remains complex, with efforts to provide humanitarian aid, negotiate a ceasefire, and address the needs of the civilian population in Gaza continuing as the conflict rages on.