Prince Harry looks like a sad and lost boy

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for behaving like scared and lost little boy.

Accusations of this nature, about the relationship Prince Harry shares with Meghan Markle has been shared by body language, expert Darren Stanton.

He broke all these claims down in a candid interview with Express UK.

During the course of this chat, Mr Stanton said, “We can see in a number of photos from the New York conference that she’s beaming. She's got a big smile on but he’s looking like someone stole his sweets.”

“His eyebrows are down and pulled together, displaying frustration and anger and you think 'why is Meghan displaying joy and happiness and he’s not?’”

Before concluding, he also offered insight into the possible reason for Meghan’s apparent clinginess and admitted, “I think the fundamental reason is that she struggles at the moment to find a purpose so she almost tags onto Harry’s coattails and I think he finds it frustrating because he's trying to achieve certain things but with her there, his message gets diluted and it’s almost like having to share airtime, even though it’s his wife.”

At the end of the day, Mr Stanton, by no means believes there is any bitterness between either husband nor wife.

This is in exception to the apparent ‘tension’ which Harry has to whenever “Meghan turns up” and “he has to relinquish his power to her.”