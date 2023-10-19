Julia Fox pays homage to Princess Diana in latest London outing – See pic

Julia Fox paid tribute to late Princess Diana in London outing as she promotes memoir 'Down The Drain'

Julia Fox paid tribute to The People's Princess, Princess Diana with her new outfit as she stepped out in London.

The actress, who’s currently on a tour to promote her new memoir Down The Drain, wore a crop top that featured the late princess’s face. The Uncut Gems actress also added a patriotic touch with a Union Jack handbag.

Julia paired the crop top with a white skirt and heels. She styled her locks in a half updo and tied a huge white bow in them.

Meanwhile, in her tell-all memoir, the actress dropped bombshells about her past relationship with rapper Kanye West, whom she dated for a month right after he got divorced from Kim Kardashian.

Spilling the beans on the reason for her break up with Kanye, she told Emma Barnett, “I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun, exciting, shiny and new, and also I was going through a lot in my personal life and it just felt like a welcome change.”

“Sometimes it's nice to just relinquish power and not have to think about the little details, it's definitely felt like a relief in the beginning, 'oh finally someone can take the reigns.'”

“But that became unsustainable so that's why the relationship only lasted a month,” she concluded.