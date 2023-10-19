 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox pays homage to Princess Diana in latest London outing – See pic

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Julia Fox paid tribute to late Princess Diana in London outing as she promotes memoir Down The Drain
Julia Fox paid tribute to late Princess Diana in London outing as she promotes memoir 'Down The Drain'

Julia Fox paid tribute to The People's Princess, Princess Diana with her new outfit as she stepped out in London.

The actress, who’s currently on a tour to promote her new memoir Down The Drain, wore a crop top that featured the late princess’s face. The Uncut Gems actress also added a patriotic touch with a Union Jack handbag.

Julia paired the crop top with a white skirt and heels. She styled her locks in a half updo and tied a huge white bow in them.

Meanwhile, in her tell-all memoir, the actress dropped bombshells about her past relationship with rapper Kanye West, whom she dated for a month right after he got divorced from Kim Kardashian.

Spilling the beans on the reason for her break up with Kanye, she told Emma Barnett, “I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun, exciting, shiny and new, and also I was going through a lot in my personal life and it just felt like a welcome change.”

“Sometimes it's nice to just relinquish power and not have to think about the little details, it's definitely felt like a relief in the beginning, 'oh finally someone can take the reigns.'”

“But that became unsustainable so that's why the relationship only lasted a month,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four

Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four
Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal

Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal
Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates

Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates
King Charles names his biggest regret about coronation weekend

King Charles names his biggest regret about coronation weekend
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter Apple’s plans for career, bashes 'nepo baby' tag

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter Apple’s plans for career, bashes 'nepo baby' tag
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are complete ‘clowns’ and ‘ridiculous’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are complete ‘clowns’ and ‘ridiculous’
Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ a week after album release

Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ a week after album release
Prince Harry looks like a sad and lost boy

Prince Harry looks like a sad and lost boy
Kim Kardashian says Spice Girls asked her to ‘fill in’ for Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian says Spice Girls asked her to ‘fill in’ for Victoria Beckham

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate shunned by European royals video

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate shunned by European royals

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'