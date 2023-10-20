Frankie Grande spills the beans on bond with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, shed light on their strengthened relationship and how they've supported each other during personal challenges.

Frankie, the host of this year's GLAAD Spirit Day, discussed the remarkable bond he shares with Ariana at GLAAD's Fifth Annual Spirit Day event in Downtown Los Angeles.

Reflecting on their evolving relationship, he noted, "I guess, as you grow, you grow closer together." Frankie emphasized that his own journey toward sobriety played a pivotal role in strengthening their sibling connection.

Frankie went on to express the pivotal role that Ariana played in his path to sobriety, stating, "Ariana played a big part in helping me get sober." The trials and tribulations he faced during his battle with addiction served as the crucible that brought them even closer.

Looking back to a painful chapter in their lives, Frankie recalled how he turned to prescription drugs and alcohol to cope with the trauma that followed the tragic May 2017 bomb attack at Ariana's concert in Manchester, England, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

In 2018, he marked one year of sobriety by penning an exclusive letter to PEOPLE, shedding light on his harrowing journey and the challenges he overcame.

"I think as I've grown sober, and more sober, we've grown even closer," Frankie confessed. "And our relationship is even stronger than I think it's ever been in our lives."

The elder Grande sibling acknowledged that enduring such a traumatic event had the potential to change a relationship, but in their case, it had evolved for the better.

The adversity they faced, and the strength they drew from each other, have forged an unbreakable bond between the two siblings, demonstrating that even in the darkest of times, love and family support can be a beacon of hope.