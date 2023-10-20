 
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' gets thumbs-up from famous director

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film success has caught the attention of many; Christopher Nolan is one of them. The director also praised the pop icon’s move to bypass the studios for her movie’s distribution.

Speaking at an event, the Oppenheimer director said, “Taylor Swift is about to show the studios because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios; it’s being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money.”

He continued, “And this is the thing: This is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that’s incredibly valuable. And if they don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it.”

Besides the auteur, the Deadpool 3 filmmaker also gushed over the success of the Grammy winner’s movie.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it’s a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it’s profound,” he continued. “It’s profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is printing money uninterruptedly as the film grossed over $120 million worldwide over its opening weekend. 

