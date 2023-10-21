Prince Harry’s letting Netflix make TV sausage-making mince out of Diana

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for allowing Netflix to make TV sausage-making mince from Princess Diana.

Allegations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it Ms Elser was quoted saying, “the Duke of Sussex has seemingly merrily gotten into bed with the same company that is now using their mother’s ghost to entertain the masses is just another reason that the Prince of Wales is seeing red when it comes to his sibling.”

Even a friend of Prince William was quoted in a conversation with the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes.

He said, “William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them.”

From the start “Harry has proven unusually sanguine, again, a word rarely used in conjunction with the pugnacious duke, about Netflix having repeatedly taken his grandparents and parents’ (and with this season, his own) lives and put them through the TV sausage-making mincer.”