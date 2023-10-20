World Cup: Shafiq, Imam become first pair to score century partnership against Australia

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (L) is congratulated by his teammate Abdullah Shafique after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

Abdullah Shafiq and Imam ul Haq Friday became the first Pakistani pair to score a century partnership against Australia in a World Cup match.

The pair gave the Green Shirts a steady start in their match against the Kangaroos, who had earlier taken the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners by smashing a huge 368-run target in Bengaluru.

The pair smashed a 127-run partnership, with Shafiq scoring 64 runs and Imam smashing 63.

Shafiq hit seven 4s and two 6s, while Imam scored nine 4s.

The stable partnership came to an end when Marcus Stoinis dismissed Shafiq.

In a rather undesirable development, Pakistan also conceded their highest total in ODI World Cup history.

With openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashing centuries, the Kangaroos — beating Sri Lanka's 344-run total against Pakistan on October 10 earlier in the tournament — piled up a massive total of 367 runs.

Moreover, Warner became the batter to score the highest runs against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Warner scored 163 off 124 balls with the help of nine 6s and 14 fours.